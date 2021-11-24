Policeman martyred as bandits attack check-post in Ghotki

GHOTKI: A policeman got martyred after being attacked by bandits in the suburb of Ghotki district of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the bandits attacked a police check-post in Ghotki district resulting in the death of a policeman. “In the retaliatory fire, the bandits fled the scene,” they said adding that police was going after them.

Recently, two people lured through female voices by bandits in the Shikarpur district of the Sindh province were recovered in a police raid.

SSP Shikarpur while detailing the recovery said that the police launched a targeted action against bandits in the district and after squeezing them from all sides, they were forced to free two of the abductees.

“The bandits lured them to an isolated place through female voice and later abducted them,” he said adding that those recovered have been identified as Anwar Rind and Pervez Butt.

In a recent incident, a video of dacoits threatening Ghotki police has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the bandits can be seen threatening police and the bridge contractor in favour of their demands along with the modern weapons.

The dacoits have threatened the police, the administration and the bridge contractor to hire their tribesmen and comrades for the construction of the bridge in their area.

The video has gone viral on various forms of social media.

The dacoits have urged the Ghotki police to remove their names from the cases as they have no issues with the police force but vowed to retaliate if police continue to harass them.

