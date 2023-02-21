Abdul Rehman Khetran’s son releases pictures of ‘abducted children’

QUETTA: After the Barkhan murders, the son of Balochistan Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Inam Khetran, has released the photos of the abducted children on social media, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Khetran’s son released the pictures of the ‘abducted children’ on social media. The pictures posted on Inam Khetran’s social media showed the children including the ones who had been killed and others who are reportedly alive.

The set of pictures showed the children working somewhere, whereas, a photo showed an abducted girl.

Inam Khetran said that the remaining children of Khan Muhammad Marri are still in the captivity of his father – the Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. He claimed that Marri’s elder daughter is currently present in a house in Barkhan and the son was present in a house in Quetta.

Inam said that he has presented undeniable evidence regarding the presence of children in his father’s custody. He added that the abducted children were forced to work there.

He demanded the higher authorities immediately recover Marri’s children.

Police raid

Earlier, police raided the minister’s house in the Patel Bagh area to recover the abducted five children of Khan Muhammad Marri. The police spokesperson said that women cops also took part in the raid.

During the raid, police searched the whole house including the guestroom.

Quetta sit-in

The alliance of Marri tribes including the heirs of the victims staged a sit-in along with the bodies in the Red Zone of Quetta.

The sit-in of the Marri alliance is being led by its chairman Jahangir Marri. While talking to the media, Jahangir Marri said that several tribals were allegedly kept in the private jails of the provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for four years.

Marri said that the police did not register the First Information Report (FIR). He added that Khetran is part of the Balochistan government and they want to demand justice from the Centre. He announced that the sit-in will be continued until the provincial minister Khetran is not arrested.

JIT formed

Balochistan Home Department constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) under the supervision of DIG Loralai Division to probe into the cold-blooded murders in Barkhan.

The Balochistan Home Department appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Loralai Division as the JIT chairman while other members include Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Quetta and the representative of the Special Branch Barkhan.

Barkhan: Dead bodies in a well

Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

Police said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were killed in the firing, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister, said the victims’ relative said, adding that five more persons were still present in the private prison.

Khetran rejects ‘propaganda’

Reacting to the Barkhan incident, Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that propaganda is being made against him. He said that he is residing in Quetta for 10 days and he has no connection with the incident.

He also rejected the allegations of having any private jail in his constituency. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran ruled out the impression that every sardar or nawab has a private prison in the stronghold.

He asked the media to visit his area and spot any private jails or prison cells.

