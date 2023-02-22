Barkhan murders: Police arrest Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran

QUETTA: After the terrifying Barkhan murders, police arrested Balochistan Communication Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from Quetta on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Police confirmed that the provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was arrested from Quetta and shifted to the DIG Office. Police added that Khetran will be shifted to the Cantt police station after further orders.

Heirs’ sit-in

The heirs of three people brutally murdered in Barkhan continued their sit-in in the Red Zone of Quetta.

Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is accused of terrifying murders in Barkhan. The heirs of the slain persons were demanding the recovery of five disappeared family members of Muhammad Marri and the arrest of Khetran.

The heirs while rejecting the inquiry committee formed by the government, demanded to constitute a judicial committee headed by a Balochistan High Court judge.

The protestors vowed to continue their sit-in until their demands are met and claimed the raid at Abdul Rehman Khetran’s house was a ‘drama’ of police.

Barkhan murders

Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

Police said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were killed in the firing, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister, said the victims’ relative, adding that five more persons were still present in the private prison.

Photos of abducted children

Yesterday, the son of Balochistan Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Inam Khetran, released the photos of the abducted children on social media.

Khetran’s son released the pictures of the ‘abducted children’ on social media. The pictures posted on Inam Khetran’s social media showed the children including the ones who had been killed and others who are reportedly alive.

The set of pictures showed the children working somewhere, whereas, a photo showed an abducted girl.

READ: BULLET-RIDDLED BODIES OF MOTHER, SONS FOUND FROM WELL IN BARKHAN

Inam Khetran said that the remaining children of Khan Muhammad Marri are still in the captivity of his father – the Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. He claimed that Marri’s elder daughter is currently present in a house in Barkhan and the son was present in a house in Quetta.

Inam said that he has presented undeniable evidence regarding the presence of children in his father’s custody. He added that the abducted children were forced to work there.

He demanded the higher authorities immediately recover Marri’s children.

Comments