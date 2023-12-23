Watch: Zaman Khan clean bowls Glenn Maxwell in BBL 2023-24

Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan was the talk of social media after a video of him clean bowling swashbuckling Australia batter Glenn Maxwell in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 fixture went viral.

Zaman Khan struck gold for Sydney Thunder as his match-winning performance helped the side beat Melbourne Stars to get their first win of the ongoing edition.

The Pakistan pacer proved why he is a force to be reckoned with as he dismissed Glenn Maxwell with a peach at Albury’s Lavington Sports Oval.

The “Big Show” was looking dangerous when he was batting at 30. Zaman Khan bowled a lethal yorker to get rid of him.

The pacer then dismissed Hilton Cartwright and Jonathan Merlo to finish with decent figures of 4-0-24-3. He was named Player of the Match after his side clinched the victory.

The Melbourne side scored 172 after electing to bat. Beau Webster was the standout batter with his half-century as he scored 59 off 44 balls with two boundaries and as many maximums.

He put on a 69-run partnership with captain Glenn Maxwell (30 off 26). Hilton Cartwright and Thomas Rogers chipped in with 22 and 21 respectively.

Apart from Zaman Khan, Daniel Sams was also impressive with his four-wicket haul.

Despite Beau Webster’s heroics with the ball, Sydney Thunder successfully chased the 173-run target at the loss of five wickets.

Alex Hales top-scored with his 26-ball 40 as his side got over the line in 18.2 overs. His knock included three fours and as many sixes and put on a 78-run opening partnership with wicketkeeper batter Cameron Bancroft (30 off 20).

Oliver Davies and Daniel Sams scored 23 and 22 not out respectively.

Beau Webster was the star bowler for Melbourne Stars with his impressive figures of 4-29.

