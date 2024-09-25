Ben Stokes ready for England white-ball return for Champions Trophy

England all-rounder Ben Stokes opened up about returning to white-ball cricket under Brendon McCullum, who was recently appointed as the all-format head coach.

Ben Stokes said that he is ready to make a comeback in white-ball formats if Brendon McCullum asks him to play for England.

Stokes has been a key part of the test squad since McCullum took charge in May 2022.

He retired from one-day internationals before returning for last year’s ODI World Cup. Ben Stokes last played a Twenty20 international in the World Cup final in November 2022.

In his recent interview with Sky Sports, Ben Stokes lauded England’s new talent, currently in action against a five-match ODI series against Australia.

“This white-ball team has gone in a new direction,” said Stokes.

“We’ve seen some unbelievable talent come through, just to point out one: Jacob Bethell, who I think is going to be a superstar.

“I’ve played a lot of white-ball cricket for England, I’m very happy and content with what I’ve achieved in that form of the game.”

The all-rounder then went on to share that if he gets a call to represent England in both white-ball teams, he would say “yes”.

“If I am part of the white-ball teams’ plans going forward in any way, shape or form then great,” said Stokes. “If I get the call, saying ‘do you want to come and play?’ It’s definitely going to be a ‘yes’,” said Stokes.

“But I’m not going to be too disappointed if I don’t because it means someone’s come in and doing really well. I can just sit back and watch everyone else go out and smack it,” he concluded.