BHC orders to not register more cases against Azam Swati

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Tuesday ordered to not register more cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Swati, ARY News reported.

As per details, the BHC heard a petition filed by Azam Swati’s son Usman Swati, seeking to quash cases against his father.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Kamran Mulla Khel and Justice Amir Rana ordered the provincial police to not register anymore against the PTI senator.

The court sought a report from the Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan police and ordered him to present the report on next hearing.

All the institutions who are made party in the plea should obey these orders, the judges remarked.

The court has adjourned the hearing till December 20.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati was handed over to the police on 5-day remand in the case of creating chaos.

It emerged earlier that Balochistan police had arrested PTI Senator Azam Swati for posting controversial tweets against senior military officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swati was arrested for the second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

Imran demands release of Swati

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan demanded the immediate release of Azam Swati

In his series of Tweets, Imran Khan condemned the ‘vengeful’ manner in which the senator is being treated as shocking and condemnable.

“He was moved to PIMS early morning after suffering severe chest pains & breathing issues. While test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged & took him away endangering his life.”

