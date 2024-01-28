Bid to smuggle Iranian diesel foiled

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan has foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of Iranian diesel on the Sindh Balochistan border, ARY News reported.

According to FC spokesperson, a grand action was taken against the smuggling on intelligence information in the border areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The smuggling attempt was foiled where 10 suspected trucks smuggling 379,000 liters of Iranian diesel were caught and handed over to the customs officials.

Earlier, In a significant crackdown, the Medina Colony Police in Karachi successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of non-customs goods worth millions.

The operation, which took place on the Hub River Road, led to the arrest of a suspect involved in the smuggling operation and the recovery of 170 bags of illicit merchandise.

The seized goods, found concealed within a passenger bus arriving from Quetta, included a variety of items including 10 cartons of cigarettes, 10 boxes of chocolates, 20 cartons of milk, and 45 bundles of gas pipes.

Local law enforcement officials acted swiftly, taking the suspect into custody and registering a case against them at the Medina Colony police station.

In a separate incident, Pakistan customs intelligence foiled an attempt to smuggle chalia (betel nuts) worth millions in an operation on Northern Bypass, Karachi.

As per details, the anti-smuggling team of Pakistan customs in an intelligence-based operation stopped a dumper on the northern bypass of Karachi.

The customs officials said several other cars were with the dumper in the convoy and the dangerous drug chalia (betel nuts) was hidden in the stones.