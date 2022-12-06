Biker, pillion rider killed in Lahore firing

LAHORE: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed in firing resorted to by unidentified assailants in Defence-C Phase VII near Block Y on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police said that unidentified assailants gunned down two persons on a motorcycle. The deceased persons were identified as Shehzad and Hassan.

Police contingents and forensic teams rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the whole area.

The police officials expressed suspicion of personal enmity behind the killings. They said that the firing incident is being probed in all aspects.

In August, a cop namely Kamran aka Shoaib was allegedly killed and another sustained injuries in Dolphin Force official’s firing near Lakshmi Chowk – Lahore.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Lahore’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) told the media that the Dolphin Force personnel retaliated against the alleged gunfire of the deceased citizen Kamran and his brother-in-law near Lakshmi Chowk.

READ: THREE CHILDREN KILLED IN FIRING BY DACOITS

The police officer claimed that Kamran, a Lahore cop, along with his brother-in-law engaged in a fight with drug peddlers at the roundabout and later they opened fire on the drug dealers before fleeing from the scene.

The DSP CIA Nabi Bukhsh Butt said that they also resorted to firing at a Dolphin Force team on patrol duty after they started chasing them. In the response fire, Kamran was killed at the scene while his brother-in-law Ghazanfar got injured.

The deceased citizen was identified as 27-year-old police constable Kamran who is a resident of Shahdara. He had been suspended from his duty at Ravi Road police station a few days ago. The deceased policeman had tied the knot a few days before his killing.

Comments