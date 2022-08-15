Lahore cop allegedly killed in Dolphin Force officials’ firing

LAHORE: A cop namely Kamran aka Shoaib was allegedly killed and another sustained injuries in Dolphin Force official’s firing near Lakshmi Chowk – Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Lahore’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) told the media that the Dolphin Force personnel retaliated against the alleged gunfire of the deceased citizen Kamran and his brother-in-law near Lakshmi Chowk.

The police officer claimed that Kamran, a Lahore cop, along with his brother-in-law engaged in a fight with drug peddlers at the roundabout and later they opened fire on the drug dealers before fleeing from the scene.

The DSP CIA Nabi Bukhsh Butt said that they also resorted to firing at a Dolphin Force team on patrol duty after they started chasing them. In the response fire, Kamran was killed at the scene while his brother-in-law Ghazanfar got injured.

The investigation teams of the police department collected evidence from the crime scene and recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses.

Kamran’s body was shifted to the morgue while the injured citizen was currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

An eyewitness said that two men on a motorcycle have initiated the firing at the Dolphin Force personnel.

The deceased citizen was identified as 27-year-old police constable Kamran who is a resident of Shahdara. He had been suspended from his duty at Ravi Road police station a few days ago. The deceased policeman had recently tied the knot.

