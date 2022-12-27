Gang member of street criminals confesses to killing Karachi citizens

KARACHI: An arrested accomplice of killed street criminal Bilal Afghani confessed to killing many Karachi citizens during street crimes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Yesterday, an accused namely Bilal Afghani was killed in the exchange of fire with Rangers in the Faqeera Goth area near Super Highway, whereas, his accomplice was arrested.

The killed Bilal Afghani turned out to be a most-wanted street criminal associated with a gang.

READ: SHAHEEN FORCE OFFICIALS SHOOT AND KILL YOUNG MAN IN KARACHI

Afghani’s accomplice Babu made key revelations during the interrogation session. He confessed to killing many Karachi citizens during street crimes.

Sources closer to police investigators told ARY News that Bilal Afghani and his gang were involved in 95 per cent of incidents of street crimes near Super Highway and its adjoining areas. The killed suspect was also a most-wanted criminal.

The arrested accomplice Banu recorded his statement in which he confessed to killing and injuring several citizens during street crimes.

He told the investigators that Bilal Afghani was a cold-blooded criminal who immediately opens fire at citizens for resisting the robbery.

READ: POLICE CLAIMS ARREST OF KEY ACCUSED IN EXPLOSIVES CASE AGAINST UZAIR BALOCH



Sources said that the dacoits had also martyred a policeman and injured another cop. The dacoits had allegedly opened fire at the citizen in Gulshan-e-Maymar after facing resistance. Moreover, an absconding dacoit of the same gang murdered Professor Zainul Abideen.

They killed a citizen near Janjal Goth near Northern Bypass for refusing to give his mobile phone. Moreover, a trader was also murdered by the dacoits in Gabol Goth.

According to the investigation officials, Afghani’s gang also killed a security guard in Faqeera Goth.

Comments