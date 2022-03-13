Bilawal Bhutto demands early verdict of PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce the verdict of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that ECP should immediately announce the verdict of the PTI foreign funding case.

The PPP chairman said that they used their legal, constitutional and democratic right to fulfil the responsibility by bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal claimed that PM Imran Khan is foreseeing his defeat in the coming days and he is now trying to rig the process of voting on the no-confidence motion against him. He added that PPP will not let anyone rig the no-confidence voting.

He demanded the chief justice of the Supreme Court (SC) and high court to take notice of the recent statements of PM Imran Khan and his ministers.

“Every lawmaker must have a right to cast vote. A conspiracy is being made to stop the parliamentarians to cast their votes. There is a need to take steps for the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

Bilawal claimed that the nation is supporting the opposition’s no-trust move that is not only brought against the premier but the economic crisis and a failed foreign policy. He also blamed the PTI government for increasing inflation and unemployment.

He further claimed that it is the first democratic no-confidence motion in the history of Pakistan.

He alleged that PM Imran Khan is making the national institutions controversial through his statements and his attempts will be failed soon.

The PPP chairman said that PM Khan is stopping his lawmakers from taking part in the no-confidence motion’s voting. He challenged the PTI government to summon the session of the National Assembly to hold the voting.

He added that they will bring election reforms and organise fresh elections after the success of the no-trust move.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has alleged that the relations of PPP and MQM were affected through conspiracies. He added that MQM-P leaders had contacted Asif Ali Zardari yesterday and they will hold a meeting with PPP in Islamabad tomorrow.

