Bilawal Bhutto reaches Islamabad to consult over interim set-up

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Islamabad to consult over formation of interim set-up as government’s tenure set to end on August 9, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the PPP chairman will participate in the ongoing consultation over formation of interim set-up, which will also be attended by Asif Ali Zardari and other party leaders.

Sources told ARY News that Bilawal Bhutto will travel to Sukkur tomorrow as he was due to distribute homes to flood-affected people in Ghotki.

Incumbent National Assembly’s full tenure will end on August 12 and if it completes its stipulated time then elections will be held within 60 days. However, the Constitution states that the polls must be held within 90 days if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure.

It would be liable to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls within 90 days if the summary is moved to dissolve the lower house on August 9 (tomorrow).

Before dissolution of the assembly, the government and the opposition required to agree over the caretaker set up to fill the gap before the next general election and installation of elected new government.

With only one day left until the date given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the dissolution of the National Assembly, the ruling coalition’s consultation is underway or the appointment of a “mutually agreed” name for caretaker PM.

Names of Ishaq Dar, Hafeez Sheikh and Justice Shakeel Baloch among others have emerged for the interim premier’s slot but the incumbent government has not confirmed any of them.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is still in the race for caretaker Prime Minister (PM) slot.

Talking to ARY News program “Khabar”, Ahsan Iqbal said that consultations are going on for the caretaker prime minister slot however the name will be finalized within three days after the dissolution of assemblies.

He said that all the state institutions are working together to stabilise the economy and they all are on the same page for the development of the country.