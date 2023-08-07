Ishaq Dar still in race for caretaker PM slot, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is still in the race for caretaker Prime Minister (PM) slot, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program “Khabar”, Ahsan Iqbal said that consultations are going on for the caretaker prime minister slot however the name will be finalized within three days after the dissolution of assemblies.

He said that all the state institutions are working together to stabilize the economy and they all are on the same page for the development of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal lambasted the PTI chief saying that he committed corruption in the Toshakhana case. He said that the person who the PTI chief claims bought the watch, the man denied buying any watch from the PTI chairman, and the receipts submitted by him were also bogus.

He said that the CCI decided on August 13, 2020, that the next general election will be held on the new census. Elections are not possible within three months on the new census, the delimitation process will take at least four months, he added.

Earlier, PML-N central leader Khawaja Asif ruled out the possibility of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar becoming a caretaker prime minister (PM).

While talking to a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said a caretaker PM plays the role of an umpire in a caretaker set-up. He added that Ishaq Dar’s name was not considered for the caretaker PM’s slot on any platform.

He added that the federal government did not even give any hint at appointing Dar as the caretaker premier. “The report was leaked by a reputed journalist in the media.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said that he will accept any decision the leadership takes about the caretaker Prime Minister. The coalition government and PDM will decide on the caretaker premier, he added.

The finance minister said that without increasing the powers of the caretaker prime minister the country cannot run but the caretaker government needs 90 days instead of 60 days.