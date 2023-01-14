Bilawal Bhutto urges MQM-P to contest LG polls

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to contest the local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place tomorrow (January 15), ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the foreign minister reiterated PPP’s desire to hold local government elections, saying that attempts were being made to remove the reservations of allied parties.

Responding to one of the MQM-P reservations, Bilawal Bhutto noted that it was not possible to change the delimitations of constituencies after the election schedule. He stressed the need of a local government system, saying that it could have helped the flood victims in a better way.

The foreign minister urged MQM-P to contest the local government polls, pointing out that the PPP suffered ‘a lot of damage’ when they boycotted the election in the past.

He also urged the people of Sindh to exercise their right to vote, reiterating that the local government system can work for the improvement of the cities. “We are in contact with MQM-P to call out their voters to cast votes,” he added.

Read More: All you need to know about LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

Bilawal further said that he wants next mayor of Karachi from Pakistan People’s Party, adding that the successful ones should work for the development of the country. “We will work together with all parties for the development of Karachi after the election,” he added.

LG elections

It is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced postponing the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Read More: LG polls: Sindh govt refutes rumours of introducing ordinance

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

Comments