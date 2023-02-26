Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accuses judiciary of having double standards

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused the judiciary of having double standards, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing an event in connection with the Constitution’s Golden Jubilee in Karachi today, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP is celebrating the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution. He said that the Sindh Assembly took lead in passing a resolution in favour of Pakistan.

He added that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed is the founder of the Constitution and they are proud of it. Each Pakistani is equal in accordance with the Constitution. The PPP chief said that the Constitution is being continuously attacked since its formulation.

Bilawal said that the country is facing the consequences of religious hatred spread in the Zia era. The Constitution is an agreement between the state and the nation. The Constitution has given us the Islamic federation and Pakistan is a country of pro-democracy people.

He said that PPP passed the 18th amendment and introduced Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). In the previous governments, the rulers used to send their opponents behind the bars. Bilawal claimed that PPP gave the chance to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) which led to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Bilawal alleged that a ‘selected prime minister’ came into power to not fix the prices of essential commodities but to benefit his own family. “We became successful in the no-trust motion against the man who was instating in violation of the system and the Constitution.”

“18th amendment is not a real problem for them but the 1973 constitution. They don’t accept it earlier nor are they accepting it now. We thought to remove an undemocratic person by launching a democratic attack.”

“The undemocratic person is now gone but the mindset has not changed yet. The former premier [Imran Khan] damaged the country for his own interests and divided every institution. We don’t know the exact time for managing to recover from the damages to the country.”

“We are going through constitutional, political and economic crises. We faced many challenges. How can we deal with the issues of inflation, poverty and hunger if we keep fighting each other? If we keep fighting from Peshawar to Karachi, then it will only benefit the terrorists.”

“Unfortunately, the judiciary is also running with double standards,” alleged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He added that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has not gotten justice yet. On the other hand, the judges formulated their own justice system when it comes to the prime minister from Zaman Park. It is unprecedented that judges to wait for an accused and invite him to the courtroom.

Bilawal added that it cannot be done in this way that a fake signature on documents was not enough for judges to take action. On the other hand, an article was enough to send Benazir Bhutto’s government packing.

He said that it is impossible to change the whole law for saving the government of an individual. Bilawal said that the episodes of sacred cows should be concluded now and the system having dual standards cannot run anymore.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that everyone should be equivalent to law.

