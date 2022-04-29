‘Pakistan wishes to maintain positive momentum in ties with Russia’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that Pakistan desired to maintain a “positive momentum” in bilateral relations with Russia.

In a message to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister expressed gratitude for facilitating him on the assumption of office.

The foreign minister said, “Pakistan wanted to maintain a positive momentum in bilateral ties which served not only the respective national interests but also contribute to regional peace and stability.”

On April 17, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took oath as foreign minister. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the PPP chairman at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari and other federal cabinet members attended the ceremony.

