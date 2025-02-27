VIDEO: Armed men attack citizens in Karachi’s Boat Basin area

KARACHI: A group of armed men traveling in a car attacked and assaulted citizens in the Boat Basin area, sparking chaos as CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, ARY News reported.

A case has been registered at the Boat Basin police station on complaint of the victim.

In a video, the armed individuals can be seen reversing their car and hitting another vehicle. Then they pulled out of their vehicle with weapons in their hands and started beating up the citizens in another car.

According to the complainant, six to seven armed men, who appeared to be under the influence, were involved in the attack. The incident occurred on February 19 within the limits of Boat Basin police station.

Speaking to ARY News, Sindh spokesperson Sadia Javed said that action will be taken against individuals possessing illegal arms in the province, including Karachi.

She said that that carrying arms is prohibited in Sindh under section 144, and anyone found doing so will face consequences.

Sadia Javed said that the provincial government has taken notice of the matter and has instructed the police to take immediate action. The government spokesperson said that the case has been brought to the attention of the Interior Minister, and a swift resolution is expected.

She said that police inaction will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face the music.

