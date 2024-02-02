Boy killed, three in injured in yet another PPP, MQM-P clash

KARACHI: A 12-year-old boy has been killed while three others sustained injuries in yet another clash between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Karachi, ARY News reported citing police sources.

The police said that the clash between the MQM-P and PPP workers in New Karachi Sector 11-J left a 12-year-old boy killed. Three others sustained injuries in the firing incident.

The police said that activists of both parties came face to face during election campaigning in the area. The supporters of both sides initially exchanged heated words before the argument escalated to a fatal clash.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third reported clash between the parties as an MQM-P activist was also killed in a similar incident in Nazimabad area of Karachi last Sunday.

Eariler on January 30, the MQM-P has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the PPP candidates for the General Elections 2024 and others on charges of ‘killing’ its worker during the clash in Karachi’s Nazimibad area.

The MQM-P filed an application with Gulbahar police station under murder and terrorism-related clauses of the Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The PPP’s candidates from NA-249 Rao Abdul Waheed, PS-124 Arif Qureshi, and six others have been nominated while 25 to 30 unidentified persons were also booked in the FIR.

On January 22, the MQM-P and the PPP registered cases against each other over violence in Karachi’s Hyderi area. Both the parties blamed each other for the clash.

The workers of the MQM-P and the PPP had come face to face in Hyderi area with both the parties holding each other responsible.

According to the FIR registered on complaint of one Kiran Masood, the MQM-P workers were distributing pamphlets near Hyderi market when they were abducted.

“The PPP men took the MQM-P workers to their election office and tortured them,” the complainant said. In the FIR, eight PPP workers and 40 unknown persons have been nominated