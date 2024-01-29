PPP candidates booked on murder charge after clash with MQM-P

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movemnet-Pakistan (MQM-P) has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates for the General Elections 2024 and others on charges of ‘killing’ its worker during the clash in Karachi’s Nazimibad area, ARY News reported.

As per reports, the MQM-P filed an application with Gulbahar police station under murder and terrorism-related clauses of the Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The PPP’s candidates from NA-249 Rao Abdul Waheed, PS-124 Arif Qureshi, and six others have been nominated while 25 to 30 unidentified persons were also booked in the FIR.

Earlier on Sunday, a 40-year-old Faraz said to be an MQM-P activist was killed in a clash with the PPP supporters in the Nazimabad area.

After the incident, the MQM-P blamed the PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain for ‘inciting’ their workers for violence. On the other hand, the PPP said it had nothing to with the killing and that the MQM-P is resorted to ‘terrorism’.

The supporters of both the parties came face to face while the PPP rally was passing from outside MQM-P’s election office. After the incident, unidentified persons set two vehicles on fire in Nazimabad No. 02. The police officials said that fire tender has extinguished the fire.

Earlier on January 22, the MQM-P and the PPP registered cases against each other over violence in Karachi’s Hyderi area. Both the parties blamed each other for the clash.