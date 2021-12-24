Breakthrough reached in appointments of ECP members

ISLAMABAD: A breakthrough has been reached in the appointments of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members between the federal government and the opposition, ARY News reported on Friday.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique in the Parliament House.

Progress was made on the appointments of ECP members in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), sources told ARY News, adding that both sides have made an agreement on this matter.

Sources said that impartial members will be appointed instead of following the conventional quota system, whereas, both sides have agreed to hold consultations over the recommended names.

It has been decided that impartial names will be recommended for being appointed as ECP members.

Earlier on December 8, it was learnt that another session of the parliamentary body on the appointment of two provincial members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had concluded without an agreement between treasury and opposition on the postings.

However, an informal sub-committee had been formed comprising of two members each from the opposition and treasury to decide on the appointments.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar would represent the government in the sub-committee while PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf would represent the opposition.

