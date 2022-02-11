Bride abducted after nikah ceremony in Narowal

NAROWAL: Unidentified armed men have abducted a bride after the nikah ceremony in Narowal city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that five armed men stormed a venue of the nikah ceremony and take the family hostage. Later, they abducted the bride and fled from the scene to an unknown location.

The armed men opened fire on the family when they tried to resist the abduction, leaving two relatives of the bride wounded.

The brother of the girl alleged that a man namely Naseem Akhtar has abducted his 18-year-old sister along with the accomplices. The wounded persons were identified as Naseem Asghar, 35, and Amir Hamza, 15.

READ: ABDUCTED TODDLER SOLD FOR RS500 IN LAHORE

The incident took place in the Miran Shah neighbourhood of Punjab’s Narowal city on Wednesday. Police started raids to arrest the abductors and recover the abducted girl. However, police found no clue about the abducted girl so far.

Earlier in the month, in a ghastly crime reported in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas district, two teenage girls had allegedly been kidnapped, stripped naked and raped by several men in Nafees Nagar village of Naukot town of Mirpurkhas district.

The incident had occurred on last Saturday when around 20 suspects broke into a house in the Naukot area of Mirpurkhas and kidnapped two girls, one of them married, at gunpoint.

In a complaint, the women had revealed that they were subjected to torture and sexually assaulted by several kidnappers. “We were held hostage by Tangaris clan and raped by several men for hours,” they told police in a statement.

Police had registered a case into the incident and arrested 12 suspects in different raids carried out in the last two days.

Comments