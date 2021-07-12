Bride reaches hospital to marry ‘wounded groom’ in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A unique wedding ceremony made headlines when the bride reaches the hospital to marry the man who got wounded in a traffic accident one day before the marriage event in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rizwan, a resident of Dhaunkal town of Punjab’s Gujranwala district, and Maria were going to marry on July 9 but unfortunately, the groom met with a road accident and got his leg fractured on July 8.

Instead of postponing the wedding event, the couple decided to make the ceremony simple as the bride came to the private hospital in a traditional dress along with her family where the nikah was held after getting permission from the hospital’s administration.

The video of the unique wedding ceremony went viral on social media which showed the bride sitting near a table while the groom along with his mother was sitting at the hospital’s bed. After the nikah, the newly-wed couple posed for the photo session inside the hospital.

It was learnt that Rizwan had befriended Maria via Facebook five years ago and he came to Pakistan from Italy to marry her.

