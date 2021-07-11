WATCH: Groom hires helicopter for ‘baraat’ in Punjab’s Gujrat

GUJRAT: In a unique wedding ceremony, a man from Gujrat chartered a helicopter to take his ‘baraat’ all the way to the bride’s village in Phalia tehsil of Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A makeshift helipad was constructed on the ground adjacent to the venue of the wedding venue, where the chopper landed. The groom named Mohammad Sadiq was given a king’s welcome from the bride’s family.

A video available with ARY News shows the groom, who belongs to Gujrat, landing from a helicopter near the wedding venue in Phalia village.

Hordes of people thronged the wedding venue to witness this unique wedding.

Read More: WATCH: cellphones showered on ‘barat’ in Dera Gazi Khan

The groom reportedly paid US$15,000 for a helicopter ride. Currency notes were also showered from a helicopter.

Read More: Dollars showered on ‘barat’ in Gujranwala, video goes viral

This is not the first instance of a groom arriving at his wedding in a chopper. Last year, a man had hired a helicopter to fly to his bride’s home in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.