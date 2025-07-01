Britain probes Bob Vylan, Kneecap’s Glastonbury gigs

British police on Monday launched a criminal investigation into musical duo Bob Vylan and Irish rap band Kneecap’s gigs at the Glastonbury music festival after they led chanting against the Israeli military and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The police are investigating ‘comments made on stage’ by both groups for possible public order offences after reviewing video footage and audio from their performances, the Avon and Somerset regional police force said.

Vylan’s set included on-stage chants of ‘death, death to the IDF’, a reference to the Israel Defence Forces fighting a war in Gaza, while Kneecap led chants against British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and condemned Israel in front of a huge crowd.

“This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our enquiries are at an early stage,” the police statement said. “The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.”

Earlier, the BBC said it regretted not stopping the livestream of Bob Vylan’s set at Glastonbury, southwest England, after a member of the punk-rap duo led what the broadcaster called antisemitic chants against Israel’s military.

Saturday’s set also included on-stage chants of ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free’.

That chant is a hotly disputed phrase often taken as a call for Israel’s destruction and a denial of its right to exist, although many Palestinians dispute that.

The national broadcaster’s decision to keep the set streaming live was condemned by Starmer, and media regulator Ofcom said the BBC had questions to answer.