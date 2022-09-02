British envoy offers UK’s support to people of Pakistan amid floods

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and offered UK’s support to the people of Pakistan in this hour of need amid devastating floods, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The British High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role for enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The COAS thanked for the UK’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners would be vital in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected.

A day earlier. the Ministry of Climate Change claimed that the death toll amid floods in the country has crossed 1200, while over 3000 people have been injured, ARY News reported.

According to the statement issued by the Climate Change Ministry, 70% of the country has suffered from floods in the last 2 months. The southern parts of the country are underwater right now, they added.

The statement added that health concerns are rising amid devastating floods in the county and the river Indus is facing severe floods right now, he added. Over 1200 people have been reported dead amid floods in the country, while over 3000 have been injured in the city, he added.

