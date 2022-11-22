British HC Christian Turner, Ramiz Raja meet Imran Khan

LAHORE: British High Commissioner Christian Turner and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja met former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park’s residence in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner was accompanied by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja while the meeting was also attended by PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry.

Turner and Raja inquired about the health of Imran Khan and condemned the assassination attempt on the PTI chief.

During the meeting, they discussed the upcoming tour of the English cricket team to Pakistan. PCB Chairman briefed the PTI chief regarding the lease of the Ghaddafi Stadium – Lahore.

Khan directed the Punjab government to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the England cricket team’s tour to Pakistan. He also expressed best wishes for the English cricket team over its upcoming tour.

The British HC apprised Khan regarding the security concerns for the English cricket team during the forthcoming visit and PTI’s public gathering. They also discussed the arrival of the English team and routes for the movement, sources told ARY News.

Khan gave assurance to the British HC Turner and the PCB chairman that the PTI power show will not affect England’s tour to Pakistan, whereas, the Punjab government will provide maximum assistance to the cricket board and the visiting team.

It is pertinent to mention here that the English cricket team is scheduled to visit Pakistan on November 27. The guest team will play its first Test match in Rawalpindi on November 30.

Earlier, Imran Khan had announced to hold a power show in Rawalpindi’s Iqbal Park on November 26. PTI had planned to gather political workers from across the country in Rawalpindi’s power show.

