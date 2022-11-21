Shah Mahmood Qureshi announces next strategy of PTI long march

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced the next strategy of the PTI long march following the decisions taken in a consultative session chaired by Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PTI chief Imran Khan chaired a consultative session to finalise the next strategy of the long march after announcing to reach Rawalpindi on November 26 besides discussing the current political situation.

After the session concluded, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary-General Asad Umar held a press conference.

READ: POLICE PREPARES TO TACKLE ENTRY OF PTI LONG MARCH IN ISLAMABAD

Qureshi said that he and Asad Umar were given the responsibility to lead the PTI long march to Rawat. He said that PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March remained peaceful.

He said that a gun attack was carried out on the PTI marchers in Wazirabad in which one of the party workers got martyred. He added that the assassination plot of Imran Khan has been exposed now.

Qureshi announced that Imran Khan will personally arrive in Rawalpindi on November 26 to welcome the convoys of the PTI marchers.

He asked the PTI activists to timely reach the venue while those who have accommodation in Rawalpindi should reach Rawalpindi on November 25.

READ: IMRAN KHAN ATTACK: JIT TO INTERROGATE POLICEMEN STATIONED ON LONG MARCH SECURITY



Qureshi criticised that legal requirements were not met in the case lodged against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and the FIR was not registered in accordance with the complainant’s request.

He said that PTI nominated three persons in the FIR including Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah. He added that justice could not be served in the presence of the nominated persons.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is facing default risk if early elections are not organised while former finance minister Shaukat Tarini elaborated on the prevailing economic situation of the country.

The PTI vice-chairman said that the current rulers have no roadmap to improve the national economy.

Regarding the PTI long march, he said that arrangements are being made for the workers’ stay in Iqbal Park – Rawalpindi.

He said that Imran Khan is mulling over the future strategy. He added that PTI is willing to get a two-thirds majority in the next elections. He confirmed that PTI was offered to hold dialogues but there should be an agenda for such talks.

Qureshi said PTI has given one-point agenda of holding fresh elections.

Asad Umar said that PTI is going to hold the largest public gathering in Rawalpindi on November 26. He condemned the manhandling of Senator Azam Swati, the assassination of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and a gun attack on Imran Khan.

Umar said the one-point agenda of the PTI long march is the organisation of fresh elections.

Comments