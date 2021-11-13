Britney Spears says ‘best day ever’ as court ends conservatorship

LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears said on Friday this was her “best day ever” after a Los Angeles court ended her 13-year long conservatorship.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever. Praise the Lord. Can I get an Amen,” she wrote on her Instagram account, followed by the hashtag #FreedBritney.

A Los Angeles court terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star’s life for the past 13 years, giving back her freedom along with control of a multi-million-dollar estate.

The ruling ends a conservatorship long overseen by her father, and which the “Toxic” singer has described as abusive.

