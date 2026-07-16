KARACHI: Members of a gang war group, identified as the Samad Kathwari group, opened fire on under-construction buildings in Karachi’s Surjani Town and Manghopir areas. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incidents, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to the police, unidentified suspects opened fire on under-construction sites in both the northern (Surjani Town) and western (Manghopir) zones of the city.

However, no casualties occurred during the criminal activity.

Police revealed that prior to the shootings, the builders had received threatening phone calls from foreign phone numbers. The extortionists reportedly demanded millions of rupees from the developers.

Similar foreign numbers have previously been linked to extortion demands in the city’s Central Zone.

The police have expanded the scope of their investigation to track down the suspects.

Earlier, unidentified individuals attacked an under-construction building belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) by throwing a firecracker in the Baghdadi area of Lyari two days ago.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza confirmed that three JI activists were injured in the attack. According to eyewitnesses, a suspect on a motorcycle fled the scene after tossing the cracker at the building.

The DIG South said that we are investigating the attack with different perspectives.

The injured included Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Baqi, and Hussain, all of whom were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

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Meanwhile, JI Karachi Chief Munem Zafar Khan strongly condemned the incident, calling the cowardly assault on party activists unacceptable. He demanded that law enforcement agencies immediately arrest the culprits and ensure they receive exemplary punishment.

The JI chief asserted that party workers cannot be intimidated by such actions and urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the attack and bring the facts to light.

He also emphasized the need to foil every conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace in the city, reiterating that the JI unconditionally rejects all forms of terrorism and violence.