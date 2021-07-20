CAA allows landing of Boeing, Airbus aircraft at Multan airport

MULTAN: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has green-lighted landing of Airbus and Boeing aircraft at the Multan International Airport, reported ARY News.

“Multan Intl Airport has been certified for aircraft operation up to aerodrome reference code 4E or below for the period from 1st Aug 2021 till 31st Jul 2024,” a NOTAM issued by the country’s aviation regulator read.



The aircraft that can now touch down at the airport include Boeing 777, and Airbus 330, 340 and 350.

Earlier this month, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) gave a go-ahead to Air Arabia to operate four flights to and from Faisalabad and Multan in a week.

According to CAA officials, the low-cost Emirati airline (Air Arabia) will operate two weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Multan and two flights between Abu Dhabi and Faisalabad.