CAA unions sit-in postponed after ‘successful talks’

KARACHI: The officers and employees unions of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have postponed their sit-in till September 12, ARY News reported citing sources

According to sources, the sit-in was postponed after successful talks between the Civil Aviation Authority management and CAA unions.

Sources within CAA unions, the management has approved the demands of unions including an increase in pension.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) management and the employee unions came face-to-face over protests.

The CAA management spokesperson said that the DG CAA had already held a meeting with the registered union of employees and union chairman Ayaz Butt’s suggestions have been received by the CAA management.

The suggestions will be presented in the CAA’s next board meeting but some people are trying to sabotage the process through so-called protests and the CAA employees are wasting their time by participating in protests by unregistered unions.

On the other hand, the CAA disconnected the power supply during the COAP meeting held at the CAA press club. Chairman COAP Zareen Gul Durrani claimed that the power supply was disconnected on the direction of DG CAA.

It is pertinent to mention here that the officers and employees unions of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced to stage protests at airports across the country. The unions also decided to launch a movement to remove the current CAA director-general (DG).

The federal government’s decision to outsource the management of three major airports resulted in strong protests from the CAA employees.