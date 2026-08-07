Canada posts monster jobs gain in July 2026

Canada’s ‌economy added far more jobs in July 2026 than expected and the unemployment rate dropped to a two-year low, data showed on Friday, in another sign the economy is coping with U.S. tariffs and international tensions.

Statistics Canada said employment had jumped by 75,100 positions on ​strong gains in both the full-time and part-time sectors. The jobless rate fell for the third consecutive month, ​dipping from 6.5% to 6.4%, a level last seen in July 2024.

Analysts polled by Reuters ⁠had forecast a net gain of 16,500 positions and estimated the jobless rate would remain at 6.5%.

July’s blowout follows ​the creation of 87,800 jobs in May.

“(This) is further evidence that the economy is gaining momentum after a weak start ​to the year … there was really nothing in the report to dislike,” said Arlane Curtis, senior North American economist at Capital Economics.

The Bank of Canada said on July 15 that there were clear signs the economy was dealing better with the challenges posed by U.S. ​President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the uncertainty caused by the Middle East conflict.

It predicted annualized second quarter growth would hit ​2.5% after stalling earlier in the year. Preliminary Statscan data issued later that month showed the second quarter gain was likely to ‌be ⁠3.4%, the most in three years.

The Bank of Canada has kept rates at 2.25% since last October and money markets are not expecting it to hike them until next year.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.4% to a near eight-week high of C$1.3959 to the U.S. dollar, or 71.64 U.S. cents.

In July, full-time employment increased by a net 38,600 jobs while part-time ​employment rose by 36,600 positions.

Gains ​were focused on the private ⁠sector, with strength in wholesale and retail trade, finance and insurance, and professional and scientific services.

The average hourly wages of permanent employees, a metric closely tracked by the central ​bank to gauge inflation expectations, grew 3.0% in July, down from 3.7% in June.