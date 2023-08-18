Car dealer found dead in Karachi under mysterious circumstances

KARACHI: A car dealer was found dead following a firing incident in a private housing society in Karachi under mysterious circumstances on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police said that a firing incident was reported near Karachi’s Safoora Chowrangi, leaving a man killed in a private housing society. Police said that the deceased man was identified as Akbar who is a resident of the North Karachi area.

Police told the media that the incident was reported at 15 Madadgar helpline by Akbar’s car business partner Rizwan who termed it a suicide.

The police team found a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene which apparently belongs to the deceased man.

Police detailed that Akbar have to pay Rs5 million to his business partner. Akbar’s business partner has been taken into custody by the police and is being questioned.

Read more: Security guard killed by armed robber in Karachi

In a separate incident today, unidentified robbers killed a young man for putting up resistance during a robbery bid near Karachi’s Northern Bypass.

According to details, the incident took place near Karachi’s Northern Bypass when the victim – identified as Ibrahim – travelling in a Suzuki was shot and killed during a robbery.

He was intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away.

Following the incident, the residents of the area staged a protest and blocked the Northern Bypass for traffic. The protesters were demanding the police arrest the robbers and brought them to justice.