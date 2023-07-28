Car, van falls into ravine after collision near Babusar Top, 8 killed

CHILAS, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB): In a horrific road accident, at least eight people lost their lives and nine sustained serious injuries after a car and a van near Babusar Top – Chilas on Friday, ARY News reported.

The car-van collision occurred at Gati Das locality near Babusar Top in which eight tourists were killed and nine got injured. Locals and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured people to the hospital.

Rescue officials told the media that a passenger van and a car fell into a steep ravine after collision and both vehicles caught fire.

The deceased eight persons were belonging the same family and residents of Sahiwal.

READ: Three killed, over 20 injured in M9 motorway accident

Eighteen members of the Sahiwal family were travelling to Babusar Top – Chilas where they met the fatal accident.

Earlier in the month, at least five people including a woman were killed while 13 others sustained injuries in a car-van collision in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident took place when a vehicle collided with a passenger van while taking a sharp turn. The vehicle was travelling from the Shakolai area of Shangla to Swari.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and the local police reached the scene to provide immediate assistance. The deceased and injured victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.