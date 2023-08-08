Caretaker PM could be a person not among shortlisted names: Asif

Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Asif claimed on Tuesday that a person could be appointed as a caretaker prime minister (PM) who is not among shortlisted names, ARY News reported.

While talking to a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said that the opposition leader Raja Riaz is equally participating in the appointment process for caretaker PM.

He added that the decision will be finalised on Wednesday (today). Asif claimed that many people are eyeing to become the caretaker PM as the caretaker set-up’s tenure could be extended.

The defence minister was of the view that the general elections should be held in the first quarter of 2024.

To a question, Asif said that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan in September.

Opposition finalised three names

Earlier in the day, the Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz asserted that the opposition has finalised three names for caretaker prime minister (PM) as incumbent government’s tenure is expected to end tomorrow (August 9).

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the opposition leader said that he will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow and present the three names finalised for caretaker prime minister slot.

Responding to a question, Raja Riaz said that the next general elections are expected to be held in March 2024 following the Council of Common Interest’s (CCI) move to notify digital census 2023.

Caretaker PM

Incumbent National Assembly’s full tenure will end on August 12 and if it completes its stipulated time then elections will be held within 60 days. However, the Constitution states that the polls must be held within 90 days if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure.

It would be liable to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls within 90 days if the summary is moved to dissolve the lower house on August 9 (tomorrow).

Before dissolution of the assembly, the government and the opposition required to agree over the caretaker set up to fill the gap before the next general election and installation of elected new government.

With only one day left until the date given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the dissolution of the National Assembly, the ruling coalition’s consultation is underway or the appointment of a “mutually agreed” name for caretaker PM.

Names of Ishaq Dar, Hafeez Sheikh and Justice Shakeel Baloch among others have emerged for the interim premier’s slot but the incumbent government has not confirmed any of them.