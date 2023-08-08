Opposition finalised three names for caretaker PM: Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz on Tuesday asserted that the opposition has finalised three names for caretaker prime minister (PM) as incumbent government’s tenure is expected to end tomorrow (August 9), ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the opposition leader said that he will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow and present the three names finalised for caretaker prime minister slot.

Responding to a question, Raja Riaz said that the next general elections are expected to be held in March 2024 following the Council of Common Interest’s (CCI) move to notify digital census 2023.

Caretaker PM

Incumbent National Assembly’s full tenure will end on August 12 and if it completes its stipulated time then elections will be held within 60 days. However, the Constitution states that the polls must be held within 90 days if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure.

It would be liable to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls within 90 days if the summary is moved to dissolve the lower house on August 9 (tomorrow).

Before dissolution of the assembly, the government and the opposition required to agree over the caretaker set up to fill the gap before the next general election and installation of elected new government.

With only one day left until the date given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the dissolution of the National Assembly, the ruling coalition’s consultation is underway or the appointment of a “mutually agreed” name for caretaker PM.

Names of Ishaq Dar, Hafeez Sheikh and Justice Shakeel Baloch among others have emerged for the interim premier’s slot but the incumbent government has not confirmed any of them.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is still in the race for caretaker Prime Minister (PM) slot.

Talking to ARY News program “Khabar”, Ahsan Iqbal said that consultations are going on for the caretaker prime minister slot however the name will be finalized within three days after the dissolution of assemblies.

He said that all the state institutions are working together to stabilise the economy and they all are on the same page for the development of the country.

‘Elections likely to be delayed’

Meanwhile, the upcoming general elections in the country will likely be delayed as the Council of Common Interest (CCI) “unanimously” approved the 2023 census.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Rana Sanaullah also hinted at possible delay in holding of general elections.

A day earlier, Khawaja Asif stated that there is a possibility of a delay in holding the next general elections.

“I do believe that elections will be held in November. But you asked me if there is a possibility of delay: There is a possibility of a delay but not more than a couple of months on technical grounds,” he said.

When asked whether the approval of the 2023 census would result in an election delay, Khawaja Asif said: “I cannot speculate at the moment but it is a possibility. I won’t rule that out.”

On the other hand, Rana Sanaullah said that the general elections would be held in the third week of February or the first week of March after new delimitations.

Sanaullah said that fresh delimitation is a constitutional requirement. “The general elections would be held in the third week of February or the first week of March after new delimitations.”

He added that the delimitation process would be completed in December 2023.