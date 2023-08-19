Caretaker Sindh cabinet takes oath

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on Saturday administered oath to members of newly appointed 10-member caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar’s cabinet, ARY News reported.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the Governor House in Karachi, which was also attended by caretaker CM Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sindh issued a notification of 10-member cabinet, stating that Governor Sindh appointed provincial ministers on advice of caretaker CM.

The caretaker Sindh cabinet members include Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, Ms Rana Hussain, Dr Junaid Shah, Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz, Mubeen Jatori and Younus Dagha, Ishwar Lal, Arshad Wali Muhammad, Omar Soomoro and Khuda Bux Marri.

A day earlier, it was reported that Sindh Caretaker CM Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has completed consultation and shortlisted names to be taken in the first round of the interim provincial cabinet.

Sources added that the caretaker Sindh government has finalised names for the caretaker provincial cabinet, which will consist of academicians, prominent doctors, eminent surgeons, economists and security experts.

Read More: Caretaker Sindh CM Justice Retd Maqbool Baqar takes oath

Sources claimed that the interim cabinet will work impartially and in the broad interest of the people of the province. Special consideration was given to the educational and professional qualifications of shortlisted members, sources added.