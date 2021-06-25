CCPO Lahore reviews law and order situation

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation after the recent blast in Johar Town, ARY News reported.

At least four people, including a six-year-old boy, were killed while 23 others got injured in a blast outside a house in Lahore’s Johar Town area on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the police officers of Lahore to discuss the prevailing situation after the blast, earlier this week.

While ordering to review the security arrangements of the important installations, public offices and other important places, the CCPO Lahore directed to ensure implementation on the National Action Plan (NAP) designed to thwarter the menace of terrorism.

CCPO Dogar also issued directives for strict snap checking in the city and collect credentials of the people living on the rent and private employees.

Security arrangements should be beefed up at the entry and exit points of the city, he added.

Owner of the vehicle used in Lahore blast arrested

The security agencies have arrested the owner of the vehicle used in Lahore’s Johar Town bomb blast, citing sources.

Sources closer to Excise Department said that the real owner of the vehicle was a resident of Hafizabad who was arrested by the security officials for investigation, whereas, the institutions confiscated a broken part of the vehicle’s engine.