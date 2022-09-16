CCTV footage: Cops, citizens catch dacoits after shootout in Karachi

KARACHI: Policemen and citizens have managed to catch two dacoits after a police shootout in Karachi’s Nagin Chowrangi area, ARY News reported on Friday.

ARY News obtained CCTV footage of the police shootout at Nagin Chowrangi area where two dacoits were looting Karachi citizens. The footage showed the dacoits trying to flee from the site after a police patrol team surrounded them at the crime scene.

Citizens have also assisted the policemen in catching the street criminals as they came in to stop the dacoits from running away from the scene.

The CCTV footage showed a dacoit being chased by a policeman and later he caught the criminal. Later, the second dacoit was also arrested. Police officials have also recovered arms from the arrested dacoits.

The citizens tortured the dacoits on the scene and later handed them over to the police.

In another incident, two dacoits were caught by residents in Korangi area of the metropolis when they were looting the citizens. The dacoits were severely tortured by the citizens until a contingent of police force rushed to the scene.

The police team later shifted the seriously injured dacoits to the hospital for medical assistance.

Yesterday, some videos surfaced on social media that showed citizens resisting street criminals after law enforcers’ inaction to control the robberies and other crimes.

CCTV footage showed a citizen foiling a robbery bid in the densely populated Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis. The video showed two motorcyclists trying to snatch valuables from a citizen.

In another video, a citizen tried to catch a dacoit in Garden. The CCTV footage of the robbery incident was obtained by ARY News which showed an armed dacoit snatched mobile phone from the citizen.

In Orangi Town, citizens caught two dacoits and brutally tortured them. A criminal was killed after being severely beaten by the locals, whereas, another dacoit succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

