Sunday, June 18, 2023
CCTV footage of Kallar Kahar bus accident comes to light

RAWALPINDI: The Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the horrific Kallar Kahar bus accident that claimed 12 lives and injured scores, has come to light. 

In the CCTV footage, a high-speed bus can be seen ramming into another vehicle while taking a turn at Motorway-2.

A spokesman for Rescue said 12 passengers were killed on the spot in the accident while 13 were seriously injured،

Read more: 10 killed in bus accident on M-2 motorway

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and immediately launched rescue operation. The deceased and injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Earlier in Feb 2023, at least 14 members of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed and 64 people were injured after a bus fell into a ravine and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

