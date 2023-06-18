CCTV footage of Kallar Kahar bus accident comes to light

RAWALPINDI: The Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the horrific Kallar Kahar bus accident that claimed 12 lives and injured scores, has come to light.

In the CCTV footage, a high-speed bus can be seen ramming into another vehicle while taking a turn at Motorway-2.

#CCTV of the devastating accident took place in Kallar Kahar today resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives and leaving 15 individuals injured. The incident occurred when a passenger bus, en route from #Islamabad to #Lahore, suffered brake failure due to excessive speed. pic.twitter.com/ToYKDxqJH5 — Mohsin Hassan (@mohsinhassan84) June 17, 2023

A spokesman for Rescue said 12 passengers were killed on the spot in the accident while 13 were seriously injured،

Read more: 10 killed in bus accident on M-2 motorway

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and immediately launched rescue operation. The deceased and injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Life is very unpredictable. Footage of today’s accident at Kallar Kahar. A bus was coming from Rawalpindi to Jhang. pic.twitter.com/CVRtzcU6aM — Ateeq ur Rehman Sajid (@sheikhateeqpuri) June 17, 2023

Earlier in Feb 2023, at least 14 members of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed and 64 people were injured after a bus fell into a ravine and overturned near Kallar Kahar.