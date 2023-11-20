Chakwal students rape case: Seminary administrator still at large

CHAKWAL: The seminary’s administrator Naveed Haidery was still at large despite several raids conducted by the Punjab police following the reported rape of several students in Chakwal, ARY News reported on Monday.

Punjab police carried out several raids to arrest the Chakwal seminary’s administrator Naveed Haidery who was absconding for three days. However, Haidery has not been nabbed so far.

The police also conducted raids to nab the deputy administrator of the Chakwal seminary namely Ziaul Haq.

Read More: Chakwal seminary horror: ‘Abusers used to write initials on victims’ hands’

In another development today, senior officers stopped the journalists from interviewing the arrested teachers and filming their videos during their production before the court.

The senior officers tried to keep secrecy on action against the accused in Chakwal seminary rape case.

Yesterday, the district police sealed a local seminary in Chakwal after cases of sexual assault and torture with multiple students surfaced.

Two seminary teachers were arrested and a case of “unnatural offences” was registered against them following allegations that they sexually assaulted multiple minor students.

Read more: Two seminary teachers booked for ‘raping students’ in Chakwal

The two accused – Zeeshan and Anis – were arrested after the father and uncle of one of the victims approached District Police Officer (DPO) a day earlier.

The police claimed the ages of the victims ranged between nine and twelve and according to them, the abuse had been going on for at least three to four weeks.

The accused were apprehended in two separate raids conducted in Mianwali and Jatli. Doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital conducted examinations of the victims and revealed that at least eight students showed signs of assault.

However, the seminary’s in-charge and its deputy – Naveed Haidari and Ziaul Haq – were nowhere to be found as the police visited the place for inspection.

Meanwhile, the police said in a statement they had sealed the local seminary and ‘sent back’ the students to their homes. “Raids were being carried out to arrest the seminary’s in-charge and its deputy”, they added.