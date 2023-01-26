Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain removed as PML-Q president

LAHORE: Former prime minister Chaudhary Shujaat Husain was removed as president of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) after differences emerged within the party ranks, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the decision was made during a consultative meeting of the party’s general council held at the Pakistan Muslim League House in Lahore.

Party officials and leaders from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh participated in the meeting as well as PML-Q officials from Azaad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Besides removing Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president, the party’s general council also removed Tariq Bashir Cheema from his post of central secretary general.

The meeting elected Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Shujaat’s brother, as the new party president and Kamil Ali Aghan as the central secretary general. Moreover, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was elected uncontested as president of PML-Q Punjab.

Earlier on January 16, the then PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain suspended the basic party membership of Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the expected merger of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain suspended the basic party membership of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi after the reports of the expected merger of PTI and PML-Q.

A show-cause notice was served to Pervaiz Elahi and his response was sought by the PML-Q president within a week.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi summoned a meeting of the (PML-Q) to mull over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s merger offer.

The senior leadership of the PML-Q and senators would participate in the meeting. Sources said that the majority of PML-Q are in favour of the PTI-Q league merger.

Moonis Elahi, son of Pervaiz Elahi is reportedly ready to merge his party into PTI, they say, adding that the formal announcement is expected today.

