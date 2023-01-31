Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q president: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday declared Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), ARY News reported.

The ECP announced its verdict on a petition filed by the former premier last year in July amid ongoing tussle with his cousin Pervaiz Elahi over party leadership.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, announced the verdict.

In July last year, Pervaiz Elahi’s group had decided to remove Shujaat and General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party’s top position. However, Ch Shujaat had filed an application with the ECP challenging the decision.

The PML-Q got divided into two groups over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi joined hands with Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujjat, his son Ch Salik and former federal minister in the PTI government supported the PML-N.

Earlier on January 16, PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain suspended the basic party membership of Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the expected merger of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain suspended the basic party membership of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi after the reports of the expected merger of PTI and PML-Q.

A show-cause notice had also served to Pervaiz Elahi and his response was sought by the PML-Q president within a week.

