Chaudhry Shujaat: Too early to reveal proposals discussed with opp

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) chief and former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Friday broke his silence over his recent meetings with opposition leaders.

In a statement, he said there is a flurry of political activity in the country, especially in Lahore. Leaders of every political party are saying different things and giving stance of their parties, he added.

“Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited our residence for a meeting, during which all kind of matters came under discussion,” Chaudhry Shujaat revealed, adding they held detailed discussions about decades-old matters. He said they also talked about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“During these meetings, certain proposals were discussed but it is too early to mention them at this moment,” the former premier said.

“If we kept busy with political meetings, the have-nots will stop trusting politicos,” he maintained and cautioned that the politics of all politicians would end if they failed to improve the country’s economic conditions and resolve the issue of unemployment.

