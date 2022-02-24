Shehbaz Sharif skirts question about meeting with Elahi, Tareen

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday resumed hearing of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramazan Sugar Mills cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza and others.

The father and son duo and other accused appeared before the court. In the Ashiana-e-Iqbal case, the accountability court recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses who were also cross-examined by defence lawyers.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present more witnesses in the case on next date of hearing.

While hearing the Ramaza Sugar Mills case, the court directed the anti-corruption watchdog to furnish its arguments on an application of Hamza seeking his acquittal. Both cases were later adjourned till March 4.

Speaking to the media, opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz said the incumbent government has destroyed the country’s economy. Taking aim at PTI leaders, he said they have made the political environment toxic by labeling opposition leaders “thieves and robbers”.

He skirted a question about his recent meeting with estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

