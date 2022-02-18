Shehbaz Sharif, son’s indictment in money laundering case deferred

LAHORE: Lahore’s Special Court (Central-I) on Friday deferred framing charges against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza and other accused in the money laundering case.

The father-son duo turned up before the court as Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan resumed hearing. The court extended their interim pre-arrest bail and directed all the accused to ensure their presence at the next hearing on February 28 for indictment.

Shehbaz’s lawyer stated before the court that copies of the chargesheet provided to the accused are not legible, demanding that they be provided other copies which are clear enough to read. He further pleaded with the judge to put off the indictment.

On the other hand, the prosecutor requested the court to frame charges against the accused.

The court ordered provision of legible copies of the case challan to Shehbaz’s counsel. Accused Usman filed an application challenging the jurisdiction of the special court to hear the case and pleaded with the court not to go ahead with the indictment until his plea is decided.

Shehbaz Sharif and his family are facing charges of laundering billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

