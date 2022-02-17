FIA to use Ishaq Dar’s confession as testimony against Shehbaz 

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to employ former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement as testimony against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

The FIA stated in the chargesheet filed before a special court that Ishaq Dar recorded a confessional statement against Shehbaz Sharif. The statement was also used as evidence by the Panama Papaers joint investigation team (JIT).

As per the former finance minister’s statement, the chargesheet claimed that Sharif got a benami account opened in the name of Syed Mehfooz Hashim during the PML-N’s term in power in the late 90s.

A sum of $18 million was deposited in the account, the FIA said, adding Dar has not retracted his confessional statement in a court. The agency further decided to use the Hudaibiya Papers Mills as evidence to corroborate the money laundering charges against Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said.

Lahore’s Special Court (Central-I) will frame charges against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in the money laundering case on February 18.

At the previous hearing, Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan set Feb 18 as a date for indictment of the accused. He ordered copies of the chargesheet to be provided to all the accused for perusal.

