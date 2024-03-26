China demands ‘thorough probe’ into Shangla suicide attack

ISLAMABAD: China has demanded a “thorough investigation” after five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani were killed in an attack on a convoy in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists, District Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand said that a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of foreign nationals that was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla.

“Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack,” the police officer said.

“At around 1 pm on 26th March local time, a Chinese company’s bus carrying staff on the Dasu Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was hit by terrorist attack,” the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan said in a statement.

The Chinese Consulates General strongly condemned the “terrorist attack”, expressing deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families. “We are making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side,” it added.

The Consulates General said it has launched an emergency plan immediately, requesting Pakistan to “thoroughly investigate” the attack and severely punish the perpetrators”.

“Meanwhile, we are taking all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan, and to ensure such incidents will not happen again,” read the statement.

The Consulates General also reminded Chinese citizens, enterprises in Pakistan to pay close attention to the security situation, enhance security alerts, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions.

Pakistan vows action

Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan also condemned this “heinous act of terrorism” and vowed to take all necessary measures to bring the terrorists and their facilitators to justice.

“Such dastardly acts cannot dent the resolve of Pakistani nation to fight against the scourge of terrorism,” a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

“Today’s attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship. We will resolutely act against all such forces and defeat them,” it added.

The statement added that Pakistan and China were close friends and iron brothers. “The life and safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan is of paramount importance. Pakistan will continue to work with our Chinese brothers in ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan,” it concluded.