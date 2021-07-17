Chinese delegation arrived in Pakistan after tragic Dasu incident: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said on Saturday that a fifteen-member Chinese delegation is currently visiting Pakistan in connection with the investigation of the tragic Dasu incident on July 14, ARY News reported.

The FO spokesperson was responding to media queries regarding the Chinese delegation’s visit to Pakistan to provide assistance in investigating the Dasu incident.

He said in a statement that, “A fifteen-member Chinese delegation is currently visiting Pakistan in connection with the investigation of the tragic Dasu incident on 14 July 2021. The delegation comprises of the representatives from the Chinese Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, criminal investigation and technical experts.”

Yesterday, the delegation held a meeting with all relevant stakeholders in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Pakistani side was led in the meeting by the Interior Secretary and the Chinese side by His Excellency the Ambassador of China.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged deepest condolences on the loss of precious lives and the Chinese side was briefed regarding the progress in the ongoing investigation indicating the possibility of sabotage and about the care being provided to the injured.

After the meeting, the Chinese delegation visited injured Chinese nationals at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi.

Today, the delegation visited Dasu and was briefed at the incident site by the Pakistani investigators. The delegation also examined the site along with the Pakistani counterparts.

The Chinese team expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Pakistan side.