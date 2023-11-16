Cipher case: CJP forms bench on PTI chairman’s appeals

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has formed a three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood to hear appeals filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the cipher case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The SC bench comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik. The bench will hear the appeals on November 22.

The former premier had filed an appeal for his bail in the cipher case, whereas, he also challenged the proceedings for his indictment.

The appeals were filed after the verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) extending until November 20 the stay against the jail trial of the former prime minister in the cipher case

The SC Registrar’s Office issued notices to the PTI chief and his legal team.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is currently detained in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on judicial remand.

During today’s hearing, the court approved an extension in the stay order on the request of Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja until Monday, November 20.

In another development today, the former prime minister approached the Supreme Court (SC), seeking post-arrest bail in missing cipher case.

In his plea, the PTI chairman urged the apex court to overturn IHC order in cipher case and set him free.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Read more: Cipher case: Witnesses list against PTI chief surfaces

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that the former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.